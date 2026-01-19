Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Senegal goalkeeper dragged across pitch by ball boys in fiery Afcon final

Senegal sub goalkeeper tackled by Moroccan ball boys during dramatic AFCON final
  • Senegal's back-up goalkeeper, Yehvann Diouf, was tackled by Moroccan ball boys during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday (18 January).
  • Footage shows Diouf appearing to defend himself as ball boys attempted to steal Senegalese starting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's towel.
  • Video also shows him being dragged across the pitch in a bid to protect his teammate’s towel.
  • Senegal ultimately secured a 1-0 victory over Morocco, lifting their first AFCON trophy since 2021.
  • The final also saw Senegal's team stage a 20-minute walkout and their coach, Pape Thiaw, storm out of a press conference after being booed.
