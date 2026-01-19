Senegal goalkeeper dragged across pitch by ball boys in fiery Afcon final
- Senegal's back-up goalkeeper, Yehvann Diouf, was tackled by Moroccan ball boys during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday (18 January).
- Footage shows Diouf appearing to defend himself as ball boys attempted to steal Senegalese starting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's towel.
- Video also shows him being dragged across the pitch in a bid to protect his teammate’s towel.
- Senegal ultimately secured a 1-0 victory over Morocco, lifting their first AFCON trophy since 2021.
- The final also saw Senegal's team stage a 20-minute walkout and their coach, Pape Thiaw, storm out of a press conference after being booed.