Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Afcon final interrupted by Senegal temporarily walking off field

(AP)
  • The Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and hosts Morocco was marred by chaos and controversy.
  • Senegal's players briefly abandoned the pitch in stoppage time after a disputed penalty was awarded to Morocco, following a disallowed goal for Senegal.
  • The team, led by coach Pape Thiaw, returned after a 14-minute delay, with goalkeeper Édouard Mendy saving the subsequent penalty.
  • Further unrest ensued, including Senegal fans attempting to storm the pitch and journalists clashing in the press box.
  • Pape Gueye scored for Senegal in the fourth minute of extra time, giving his side a 1-0 lead.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in