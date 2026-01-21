Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who is Abhishek Sharma? The Indian superstar set to light up the T20 World Cup

India’s Abhishek Sharma has become a T20 superstar (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
India’s Abhishek Sharma has become a T20 superstar (Rafiq Maqbool/AP) (AP)
  • Indian opening batter Abhishek Sharma struck 84 runs off just 35 balls in his side’s T20 international fixture against New Zealand on Wednesday.
  • Sharma, 25, is yet to play Test or one-day international cricket for India, but has become a T20 superstar.
  • He is currently the No 1 ranked T20 batter in the world and proved his credentials again on Wednesday as India posted a huge total of 238-7 for New Zealand to chase.
  • The T20 World Cup is due to be hosted in India and Sri Lanka next month.
  • Sharma looks set to light up the tournament as India aim to defend the title they won after beating South Africa in a thrilling final in 2024.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in