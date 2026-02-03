New York among six US cities selected to host 2028 Olympics soccer tournament
- Six cities have been named to host soccer matches at the 2028 Olympics.
- The matches will take place in New York, Columbus, Nashville, St Louis, San Diego and San Jose.
- The Games are due to take place in Los Angeles, but the soccer tournament will be staged across the US.
- LA 2028 chief executive Reynold Hoover confirmed the matches will be played in “premier existing Major League soccer stadiums”.
- It has been previously announced that knockout games and medal matches will take place at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
