2027 Rugby World Cup venues revealed as iconic ground is snubbed

The Rugby World Cup is set to head to Australia next year
The Rugby World Cup is set to head to Australia next year (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will not host any matches during the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.
  • Melbourne's games, including two round of 16 fixtures, will instead be played at Marvel Stadium in the Docklands.
  • The MCG's exclusion is attributed to a scheduled National Football League (NFL) fixture in 2027 and existing scheduling pressures from cricket and AFL games.
  • Sydney's Stadium Australia is confirmed to host the semi-finals and final, with the Sydney Football Stadium also being utilised for earlier tournament matches.
  • Perth Stadium will stage the opening match on 1 October, and other host cities include Adelaide, Brisbane, Newcastle, and Townsville.
