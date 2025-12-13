Father of Tejano music icon dies at 86
- Abraham Quintanilla Jr, father and manager of the late Tejano music icon Selena, has died at the age of 86.
- His death was announced on December 13 by his son, Abraham “A.B.” Quintanilla III, on Instagram.
- Quintanilla Jr was pivotal in forming the family band Selena y Los Dinos, recognizing Selena's musical talent and guiding her career to Grammy-winning success.
- Selena, dubbed the “Queen of Tejano Music,” was tragically murdered in 1995 at the age of 23 by Yolanda Saldívar, a former president of her fan club.
- Abraham and his wife Marcella dedicated themselves to preserving Selena's legacy, including involvement in the 1997 biopic and a recent Netflix documentary.