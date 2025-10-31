Mom who fell overboard on Taylor Swift themed cruise ‘was served seven drinks in just over six hours’
- A family is suing Royal Caribbean after 66-year-old Dulcie White fell overboard on a Taylor Swift-themed cruise and vanished from the Allure of the Seas cruise ship on 22 October 2024.
- White, who had an unlimited alcoholic beverages package, was allegedly served seven drinks in just over six hours despite being visibly intoxicated with slurred speech and difficulty standing.
- Her daughter, Megan Klewin, claims she saw her mother on the balcony edge before she fell into the sea, believing "overconsumption" due to the drinks package was the cause.
- The lawsuit alleges the ship did not stop or deploy rescue services immediately, though other reports indicate a search and rescue effort was launched by the crew and authorities.
- Klewin's attorney hopes the case will lead to cruise lines discontinuing all-you-can-drink packages, citing the High Seas Act's limitations on monetary winnings.