Epstein’s Zorro Ranch re-investigated over ‘horrific’ strangulation claims
- New Mexico state lawmakers have unanimously voted to establish a “truth commission” to investigate allegations of trafficking and sexual abuse at Jeffrey Epstein's infamous Zorro Ranch.
- Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was pictured at Zorro Ranch and other Epstein survivors, including Annie Farmer and “Jane,” described abuse they experienced under Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell at the New Mexico property.
- A 2019 criminal investigation by the state closed within a year without any charges filed, and Epstein died in jail that summer while awaiting trial on federal trafficking charges in New York.
- The ranch will now be re-examined after New Mexico’s Department of Justice wrote a letter to federal officials demanding unredacted copies of an anonymous email from 2019 to a local radio host claiming that “foreign girls” died of strangulation at Zorro Ranch.
- “We have heard years of allegations and rumors about Epstein’s activities in New Mexico, but unfortunately, federal investigations have failed to put together an official record,” Democratic state Rep. Andrea Romero said. “With this Truth Commission, we can finally fill in the gaps by investigating the failures that led to the horrific allegations of abuse and crime at Zorro Ranch, so we can learn from them and prevent such atrocities from taking place in our state going forward.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks