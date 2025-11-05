Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

From Hinge to a successful art career: What we know about Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji

Zohran Mamdani's victory speech in full after winning NYC mayoral election
  • Born in Houston, Texas, in 1997 and raised in Dubai, Rama Duwaji is an acclaimed Syrian-American illustrator who holds degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University and the School of Visual Arts.
  • Duwaji met New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, on a dating app in 2021 and married earlier this year, with ceremonies in the U.S. and Uganda.
  • Her successful career includes illustrating for prestigious publications like The New Yorker, The Washington Post and Vogue, and working with clients such as Apple, Spotify and the Tate Modern.
  • Duwaji uses her art to express her political views on issues ranging from Israel’s war on Gaza to Mahmoud Khalil’s arrest by ICE.
  • Despite facing criticism for her quiet presence during her husband's campaign, Mamdani has defended her, emphasizing her identity as an artist deserving recognition independently.
