Historic moment Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York City
- Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City mayor in a symbolic inauguration at midnight on New Year’s Eve.
- He became the first New York City mayor to take his oath using the Quran.
- Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor, used a Quran once owned by his grandfather for the ceremony, held by his wife Rama Duwaji.
- The inauguration took place in an abandoned subway station located beneath city hall.
- Mamdani stated the location symbolised a city that dared to build great things to transform working people's lives, an ambition he believes should not be confined to the past.