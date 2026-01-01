Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zohran Mamdani sworn in as first Muslim mayor of NYC

Josh Marcus in San Francisco
  • Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as Mayor of New York City shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, becoming the first Muslim, South Asian, and African-born person to hold the office.
  • The democratic socialist, who was born in Uganda, won on a grassroots campaign, promising a rent freeze, free buses, and universal childcare.
  • The early-morning ceremony took place in a historic former subway station beneath City Hall, with a public inauguration scheduled later on New Year's Day.
  • Mamdani, 34, faced racist and Islamophobic attacks during his campaign, as well as concerns from some Jewish New Yorkers regarding his past views on Palestinian solidarity.
  • His administration is expected to face challenges, including potential clashes with the Trump administration over immigration and questions about funding his extensive social services agenda.
