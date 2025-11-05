Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Hope won’ says Sadiq Khan as Zohran Mamdani is elected New York mayor

Zohran Mamdani offers heartfelt thanks in mayoral victory speech
  • Democrat Zohran Mamdani has been elected as New York's new mayor, becoming the city's first Muslim mayor and first of South Asian heritage.
  • London Mayor Sadiq Khan congratulated Mr Mamdani, stating New Yorkers chose 'hope over fear,' drawing a parallel with London's electoral outcome.
  • Mr Mamdani, 34, defeated Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, and is set to become New York's youngest mayor in over a century.
  • Donald Trump had backed Mr Cuomo and threatened to cut federal funding to New York if Mr Mamdani were to triumph.
  • The election recorded the largest voter turnout in New York in over 50 years, with more than two million ballots cast.
