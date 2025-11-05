Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What we know about Zohran Mamdani’s parents, Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani's victory speech in full after winning NYC mayoral election
  • New York City’s new mayor, Zohran Kwame Mamdani, was born in Kampala, Uganda, to Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani.
  • Nair is known for films like Salaam Bombay!, which won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes and received an Academy Award nomination.
  • Mahmood, a political scientist, is regarded as one of Africa’s most influential scholars of colonialism and political violence.
  • Nair and Mahmood met in 1989 while Nair was in Uganda doing research for Mississippi Masala, and two years later, Zohran was born.
  • Both Nair and Mahmood have faced scrutiny and criticism from pro-Israel advocacy groups due to their public stances on Israel and Palestine.
