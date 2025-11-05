What to expect from Zohran Mamdani’s first day as New York City mayor
- Zohran Mamdani is set to become New York City’s next mayor on Jan. 1, pledging to immediately focus on his ambitious affordability agenda.
- His victory marks a historic moment, as he will be the city's first Muslim mayor, first of South Asian heritage, first born in Africa, and the youngest in over a century.
- Mamdani aims to unite a skeptical populace, stating that New Yorkers face common issues, and expressed confidence in delivering his campaign policies despite challenges.
- He will face the task of staffing his administration and funding initiatives such as free childcare and city-run grocery stores, with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul opposing tax increases on the wealthy.
- Mamdani's decisions regarding the New York Police Department leadership will be closely watched, having previously criticised the force, and he has faced scrutiny from national Republicans, including President Donald Trump.