Zohran Mamdani’s full victory speech after winning New York mayoral race
- Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democrat, has been elected as the new mayor of New York City.
- He secured 50.4 percent of the vote, defeating Andrew Cuomo in the election held on November 5, 2025.
- Mamdani's victory makes him the first Muslim, first South Asian, and the youngest person in over a century to hold the mayoral office in New York City.
- During his victory speech in Brooklyn, Mamdani stated that his win was achieved “against all odds.”
- He also suggested that New York City could demonstrate to the nation how to defeat Donald Trump.