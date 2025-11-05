Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zohran Mamdani’s full victory speech after winning New York mayoral race

  • Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democrat, has been elected as the new mayor of New York City.
  • He secured 50.4 percent of the vote, defeating Andrew Cuomo in the election held on November 5, 2025.
  • Mamdani's victory makes him the first Muslim, first South Asian, and the youngest person in over a century to hold the mayoral office in New York City.
  • During his victory speech in Brooklyn, Mamdani stated that his win was achieved “against all odds.”
  • He also suggested that New York City could demonstrate to the nation how to defeat Donald Trump.
