Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Watch as Zohran Mamdani is left speechless after receiving message from Arsenal legend

Zohran Mamdani greeted by Ian Wright in surprise message
  • Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected mayor of New York and a long-time Arsenal fan, received a surprise video message from club legend Ian Wright.
  • The message was played while Mamdani was appearing on The Adam Friedland Show.
  • Wright congratulated Mamdani on his achievements and encouraged him to apply his 'winning energy' to his new role.
  • The former footballer concluded his message with a reference to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
  • An overjoyed Mamdani watched the clip repeatedly, expressing his admiration for Wright.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in