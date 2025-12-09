Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ziac blood pressure medication recalled due to cross-contamination fears

Blood pressure medication has been recalled
Blood pressure medication has been recalled (Alamy/PA)
  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. has recalled over 11,100 bottles of its blood pressure medication, bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, sold under the brand name Ziac.
  • The recall was prompted by concerns of potential cross-contamination with ezetimibe, a drug typically used to treat high cholesterol.
  • The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated this as a Class III recall, meaning the use or exposure to the product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.
  • The affected pills are available in 2.5 mg and 6.25 mg doses, with specific lot numbers having expiration dates ranging from November 2025 to May 2026.
  • The FDA has not yet issued guidance on what patients should do if their medication is among those impacted by the recall.
