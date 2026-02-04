Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelensky reveals number of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Russia War

Trump expresses hope on 'good news' from peace talks between Ukraine and Russia
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that approximately 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in battle over the four years of conflict with Russia.
  • This revelation comes as Russia warns Kyiv that it will not cease fighting until what the Kremlin considers the "right decisions" are made to end the war.
  • Talks involving US, Ukrainian, and Russian delegations are scheduled to continue in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. However, despite reports suggesting the discussions have been "constructive", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov affirmed that Russian troops would persist in their offensive until Kyiv makes the necessary choices.
  • Moscow's demands include the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the embattled Donetsk region.
  • This would entail Kyiv effectively forfeiting territory, including a belt of highly fortified cities considered among Ukraine’s strongest defensive positions.

