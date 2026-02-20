Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine’s Zelensky hints ‘real compromise’ could be made with Russia

Zelensky says further steps on peace talks will be determined in upcoming meeting
  • Volodymyr Zelensky stated Ukraine is prepared for "real compromises" to end the war, but not at the expense of its independence or sovereignty.
  • He expressed willingness to discuss compromises with the United States, while rejecting repeated "ultimatums" from Russia.
  • Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine would consider peace based on current battlelines, accusing Russia of "terrorism" through its demands.
  • He recently challenged Donald Trump's insistence that Kyiv make concessions, deeming it "not fair" to solely pressure Ukraine.
  • The Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, indicated uncertainty regarding the timing of future peace talks, following inconclusive discussions in Geneva.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in