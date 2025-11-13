Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelensky asks Europe to ‘push hard’ or face war against Russia

Zelensky visits Kherson on third anniversary of city’s retake
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is preparing for a "big war" in Europe, potentially by 2029 or 2030.
  • Zelensky urged international allies to intensify sanctions on Russia's economy and increase weapons supplies to diminish Moscow's capabilities.
  • He stated that Russia is boosting its military production and shows no signs of wanting to end the current conflict.
  • The European Union is exploring options to secure more funding for Ukraine, including the potential seizure of frozen Russian assets.
  • The Kremlin asserted that Ukraine would eventually need to negotiate with Russia, while Kyiv maintains that ceding occupied territory is an unacceptable condition for peace.
