Zelensky asks Europe to ‘push hard’ or face war against Russia
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is preparing for a "big war" in Europe, potentially by 2029 or 2030.
- Zelensky urged international allies to intensify sanctions on Russia's economy and increase weapons supplies to diminish Moscow's capabilities.
- He stated that Russia is boosting its military production and shows no signs of wanting to end the current conflict.
- The European Union is exploring options to secure more funding for Ukraine, including the potential seizure of frozen Russian assets.
- The Kremlin asserted that Ukraine would eventually need to negotiate with Russia, while Kyiv maintains that ceding occupied territory is an unacceptable condition for peace.