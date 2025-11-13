Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelensky issues Putin warning as he makes new plea to allies

‘Don’t Touch The Assets’, Putin sends clear message to NATO allies as EU discuss funding Ukraine
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is preparing for a "big war" in Europe, potentially by 2029 or 2030.
  • Zelensky urged international allies to intensify sanctions on Russia and increase weapons supplies to diminish Moscow's capabilities and halt its aggression in Ukraine.
  • The European Union is investigating methods to secure additional funding for Ukraine, including the potential seizure of frozen Russian assets.
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Vladimir Putin's belief he can outlast allies is a miscalculation, calling for renewed efforts to bring him to negotiations.
  • The Kremlin claimed Ukraine would eventually need to negotiate, but Kyiv rejects Moscow's demands to cede occupied land as unacceptable.
