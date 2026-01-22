Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Frustrated Zelensky tells Europe to ‘act now’ as he launches blistering attack

Trump says he will meet Zelensky at Davos with peace deal ‘reasonably close’
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised world leaders at Davos for insufficient support, stating Ukraine is 'living in Groundhog Day' and Europe 'avoids taking action today'.
  • Zelensky's frustration contrasted sharply with comments from Donald Trump, who suggested a deal to end the conflict was 'close'.
  • Trump reported a 'good' meeting with Zelensky at the World Economic Forum, though it remained unclear if significant progress was made on crucial issues such as territory.
  • Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a resolution to the war in Ukraine.
  • Mr Witkoff expressed confidence in the negotiations, indicating that 'a lot of progress' had been achieved and only one outstanding issue remained.
