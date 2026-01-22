Frustrated Zelensky tells Europe to ‘act now’ as he launches blistering attack
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised world leaders at Davos for insufficient support, stating Ukraine is 'living in Groundhog Day' and Europe 'avoids taking action today'.
- Zelensky's frustration contrasted sharply with comments from Donald Trump, who suggested a deal to end the conflict was 'close'.
- Trump reported a 'good' meeting with Zelensky at the World Economic Forum, though it remained unclear if significant progress was made on crucial issues such as territory.
- Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is scheduled to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a resolution to the war in Ukraine.
- Mr Witkoff expressed confidence in the negotiations, indicating that 'a lot of progress' had been achieved and only one outstanding issue remained.