Zelensky to stay away from Davos after Russian missile attack on Kyiv
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly not attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, following a large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv.
- Zelensky indicated he would only go to Davos if a bilateral meeting with US president Donald Trump could be arranged.
- He urged the US to do more to halt Vladimir Putin, despite progress on a 'prosperity package' between the two nations.
- Over 335,000 residents in Kyiv lost electricity after Russian airstrikes overnight, which involved 339 drones and 33 missiles.
- Ukraine's foreign minister described the attack as a 'wake up call' for world leaders gathering at Davos.