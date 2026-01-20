Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelensky to stay away from Davos after Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Zelensky warns of 'large-scale' Russian attack in coming days
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly not attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, following a large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv.
  • Zelensky indicated he would only go to Davos if a bilateral meeting with US president Donald Trump could be arranged.
  • He urged the US to do more to halt Vladimir Putin, despite progress on a 'prosperity package' between the two nations.
  • Over 335,000 residents in Kyiv lost electricity after Russian airstrikes overnight, which involved 339 drones and 33 missiles.
  • Ukraine's foreign minister described the attack as a 'wake up call' for world leaders gathering at Davos.
