Independent

Independent Bulletin

Zelensky arrives in Davos for crunch Ukraine peace talks with Trump

Witkoff: 'We’re closer to Ukraine peace deal than in years'
  • Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Davos for a meeting with Donald Trump, as geopolitical conflicts dominated the World Economic Forum 2026.
  • Donald Trump stated that a long-awaited peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is "reasonably close".
  • Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is travelling to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.
  • Witkoff indicated that negotiations were down to one final issue, expressing optimism for a resolution if both sides are willing.
  • Trump urged Russian and Ukrainian leaders to finalise a deal, noting that delegations from both countries have already held meetings this week.
