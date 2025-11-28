Zelensky’s ‘right hand man’ resigns over corruption scandal
- Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, has resigned following a $100m corruption scandal.
- The Ukrainian leader confirmed the departure on Friday.
- Mr Yermak, often called Mr Zelensky’s right-hand man, stated his full cooperation after his home and offices were raided.
- The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office are leading the inquiry.
- This stems from a report implicating several government members in a £76m embezzlement scheme involving state nuclear firm Energoatom.