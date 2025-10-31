Zarah Sultana says Your Party ‘can win power’
- Zarah Sultana, co-founder of Your Party with Jeremy Corbyn, stated that the party "can win power and deliver justice" despite its turbulent beginning.
- Ms Sultana described the party as a long-term "10, 20, 30-year project" focused on gaining state power and governing.
- Since its inception, the party has experienced internal conflicts concerning leadership, financing, and its official name, though it has garnered tens of thousands of sign-ups.
- A notable dispute arose between Ms Sultana and Mr Corbyn over the party's membership system, which led to Ms Sultana claiming she had been subjected to a “sexist boys club” before a subsequent reconciliation.
- Despite initial challenges and public disagreements, Mr Corbyn admitted the party "haven’t covered ourselves in glory" but confirmed agreement on plans for a founding conference in Liverpool in November.