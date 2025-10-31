Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zarah Sultana says Your Party ‘can win power’

Video Player Placeholder
Zarah Sultana challenged for comparing Nigel Farage and Reform to fascism
  • Zarah Sultana, co-founder of Your Party with Jeremy Corbyn, stated that the party "can win power and deliver justice" despite its turbulent beginning.
  • Ms Sultana described the party as a long-term "10, 20, 30-year project" focused on gaining state power and governing.
  • Since its inception, the party has experienced internal conflicts concerning leadership, financing, and its official name, though it has garnered tens of thousands of sign-ups.
  • A notable dispute arose between Ms Sultana and Mr Corbyn over the party's membership system, which led to Ms Sultana claiming she had been subjected to a “sexist boys club” before a subsequent reconciliation.
  • Despite initial challenges and public disagreements, Mr Corbyn admitted the party "haven’t covered ourselves in glory" but confirmed agreement on plans for a founding conference in Liverpool in November.
