Russian glide bomb kills five after apartment block hit in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia
- A Russian glide bomb struck a residential district in Zaporizhzhia, killing five people and injuring ten, including a teenage girl.
- The attack, which damaged high-rise apartment blocks and a market, underscores the destructive power of Russian glide bombs, against which Ukraine has no effective countermeasure.
- Separately, a Russian drone assault on Odesa injured five people, including a 16-year-old boy, in a residential area.
- These incidents follow a recent Russian drone and missile barrage on Ternopil, which resulted in 31 deaths and 94 injuries, with 13 people still unaccounted for.
- The attacks occurred as Ukrainian officials consider a US plan to end the war, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy anticipating a discussion with Donald Trump.