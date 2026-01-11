Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian troops ‘capture village in Ukraine’ as drone strike kills one in Voronezh

Reuters
Ukrainian military carries out exercises in Zaporizhzhia
Ukrainian military carries out exercises in Zaporizhzhia (REUTERS)
  • Russian forces have reportedly taken control of Bilohirya village in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, according to the TASS state news agency citing the Defence Ministry.
  • A Ukrainian drone strike in the Russian city of Voronezh resulted in one fatality and three injuries, with debris from a downed drone hitting a house.
  • Russian air defences shot down 17 drones over Voronezh, a city approximately 250km from the Ukrainian border, which also saw damage to over 10 buildings.
  • Russia used its powerful new Oreshnik hypersonic missile for only the second time in the conflict, striking western Ukraine following a barrage of hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles on Friday.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed ongoing communication with the American side regarding defence, while Ukraine's general staff reported 154 Russian drones targeting Ukraine overnight into Sunday, with 125 intercepted.

