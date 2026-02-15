Yvette Cooper defends Palestine Action ban after court ruling
- Yvette Cooper has defended her decision to proscribe Palestine Action as a terror group, despite a High Court ruling that deemed the move unlawful and disproportionate.
- The former home secretary stated she followed clear advice and recommendations from various agencies, which indicated the group had committed acts of terrorism and promoted violence.
- The High Court acknowledged that a 'very small number' of Palestine Action's 385 direct actions since 2020 amounted to terrorism, but found the overall proscription disproportionate.
- The ban, which makes it a criminal offence to support the group, remains in place, and the current Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, intends to appeal the court's ruling.
- Reactions are split, with Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel supporting the appeal, while 26 Labour MPs and peers have urged the Government not to proceed with it.
