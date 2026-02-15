Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Yvette Cooper defends Palestine Action ban after court ruling

Is it still illegal to support Palestine Action? What High Court ruling means
  • Yvette Cooper has defended her decision to proscribe Palestine Action as a terror group, despite a High Court ruling that deemed the move unlawful and disproportionate.
  • The former home secretary stated she followed clear advice and recommendations from various agencies, which indicated the group had committed acts of terrorism and promoted violence.
  • The High Court acknowledged that a 'very small number' of Palestine Action's 385 direct actions since 2020 amounted to terrorism, but found the overall proscription disproportionate.
  • The ban, which makes it a criminal offence to support the group, remains in place, and the current Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, intends to appeal the court's ruling.
  • Reactions are split, with Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel supporting the appeal, while 26 Labour MPs and peers have urged the Government not to proceed with it.
