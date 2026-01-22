Man was ‘crying for help for hours’ before drowning in deep pit at Indian construction site
- A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, drowned in a deep, flooded construction pit in Noida, India, after his car plunged into it late on Friday night.
- Mehta, who managed to escape his vehicle and call his father for help, was reportedly heard crying for assistance for nearly two hours before falling silent.
- An eyewitness alleged that emergency responders, including police, refused to enter the water due to its cold temperature and submerged iron rods, despite their arrival within an hour.
- Police officials stated that specialist divers from the State and National Disaster Response Forces arrived several hours later, justifying the delay by citing concerns over the pit's depth, poor visibility, and potential debris.
- The incident has sparked public anger and protests, leading to a criminal case against two local real estate developers, the removal of senior township officials, and a special government investigation into the rescue operation and site safety.