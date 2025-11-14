Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What Yuka – a woolly mammoth that died 39,000 years ago taught us about the Ice Age

Woolly mammoths survived 'thousands of years longer' than originally thought, study finds
  • Scientists have successfully isolated and sequenced the oldest-known RNA from Yuka, a juvenile male woolly mammoth that lived approximately 39,000 years ago in Siberia.
  • Discovered in 2010 within Siberian permafrost, Yuka's RNA revealed genes activated in its tissue, indicating cell stress, possibly linked to a cave lion attack, around its time of death.
  • This breakthrough is significant because RNA is more delicate than DNA and was previously thought to degrade rapidly, with the prior oldest recovery being from a 14,000-year-old wolf cub.
  • The analysis offers unprecedented insights into the functional biology and metabolism of woolly mammoths, providing a more comprehensive understanding than DNA or protein studies alone.
  • Researchers anticipate that RNA can be recovered from even older remains under suitable conditions, opening new avenues for studying the biology of extinct and extant organisms from various historical periods.
In full

