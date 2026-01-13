Pop star taking on the four-decade presidency of Yoweri Museveni
- Ugandan pop star and opposition candidate Bobi Wine claims he has been subjected to violence, including beatings, tasering, teargas, and pepper spray, during his campaign against President Yoweri Museveni.
- Wine, legally Robert Kyagulanyi, is challenging President Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, for the second time, mobilising millions of disenchanted young Ugandans.
- The government maintains that security forces intervened only when Wine's supporters breached campaign regulations, while President Museveni has accused Wine of being an agent of foreign interests.
- The current campaign has seen security forces fire live bullets and teargas at Wine's events, resulting in at least one death and numerous arrests, following a 2021 election also marred by violence and fraud allegations.
- Wine, a former musician, aims to restore the rule of law, boost employment, and tackle corruption, though he has faced criticism for a lack of specific proposals and an inability to unite the opposition.