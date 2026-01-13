Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pop star taking on the four-decade presidency of Yoweri Museveni

Uganda opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, who is known as Bobi Wine waves to supporters at an election campaign rally in Mukono, Uganda
Uganda opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, who is known as Bobi Wine waves to supporters at an election campaign rally in Mukono, Uganda (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Ugandan pop star and opposition candidate Bobi Wine claims he has been subjected to violence, including beatings, tasering, teargas, and pepper spray, during his campaign against President Yoweri Museveni.
  • Wine, legally Robert Kyagulanyi, is challenging President Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, for the second time, mobilising millions of disenchanted young Ugandans.
  • The government maintains that security forces intervened only when Wine's supporters breached campaign regulations, while President Museveni has accused Wine of being an agent of foreign interests.
  • The current campaign has seen security forces fire live bullets and teargas at Wine's events, resulting in at least one death and numerous arrests, following a 2021 election also marred by violence and fraud allegations.
  • Wine, a former musician, aims to restore the rule of law, boost employment, and tackle corruption, though he has faced criticism for a lack of specific proposals and an inability to unite the opposition.
