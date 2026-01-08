Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man who died with dementia at just 24 leaves brain to science

Andre kept his personality 'to the very end', his mum Sam said
Andre kept his personality 'to the very end', his mum Sam said (Sam Fairbairn)
  • Andre Yarham, a 24-year-old man from Dereham, Norfolk, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia at age 22, died over Christmas.
  • He chose to donate his brain to science for research at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, hoping to help prevent other families from suffering.
  • His mother, Samantha Fairbairn, first noticed changes in his behaviour, such as forgetfulness, in November 2022, leading to his diagnosis.
  • Ms Fairbairn highlighted that dementia does not discriminate by age and described it as a "cruel disease" with no current cure.
  • Mr Yarham's condition rapidly deteriorated, requiring care home admission in September last year, and he lost his speech a month before his death on 27 December.
