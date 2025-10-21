Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nearly 200,000 more young people not in work or training

  • The number of young people not in education, employment, or training (NEETs) has risen by nearly 200,000 in two years, reaching 940,000 and is projected to surpass one million for the first time in over a decade.
  • The primary factor driving this increase is inactivity due to disability or ill health, which has more than doubled since 2005 and now accounts for over a quarter of all NEETs.
  • The government's 'Youth Guarantee' policy aims to ensure all young people are earning or in education, potentially offering guaranteed paid work for those on Universal Credit for over 18 months.
  • Concerns have been raised that the policy may include benefit sanctions for refusing work, and the government is also considering restricting health-related Universal Credit eligibility for under-22s.
  • The Resolution Foundation recommends a national “front door” to help young people re-engage and broaden the Youth Guarantee to include 22-24 year olds, while disability equality charity Scope urges the government to address barriers for young disabled people.
