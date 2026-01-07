Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Young dementia sufferer Andre Yarham dies aged just 24

Andre Yarham kept his personality 'to the very end', his mum Sam said
Andre Yarham kept his personality 'to the very end', his mum Sam said (Sam Fairbairn)
  • Andre Yarham, a 24-year-old man from Dereham, Norfolk, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) at 22, died over Christmas.
  • His mother, Samantha Fairbairn, noticed changes in his behaviour in November 2022, leading to his diagnosis of the rare disease caused by a protein mutation.
  • Mr Yarham chose to donate his brain to science for research at Addenbrooke's Hospital, hoping to prevent other families from experiencing the "cruel disease".
  • Ms Fairbairn emphasised that dementia "doesn't discriminate against age" and highlighted the lack of treatment options compared to other illnesses like cancer.
  • Despite the progression of his illness, which saw him lose his speech a month before his death, his mother noted he retained his personality, humour, and smile until the end.
