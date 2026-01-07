Young dementia sufferer Andre Yarham dies aged just 24
- Andre Yarham, a 24-year-old man from Dereham, Norfolk, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) at 22, died over Christmas.
- His mother, Samantha Fairbairn, noticed changes in his behaviour in November 2022, leading to his diagnosis of the rare disease caused by a protein mutation.
- Mr Yarham chose to donate his brain to science for research at Addenbrooke's Hospital, hoping to prevent other families from experiencing the "cruel disease".
- Ms Fairbairn emphasised that dementia "doesn't discriminate against age" and highlighted the lack of treatment options compared to other illnesses like cancer.
- Despite the progression of his illness, which saw him lose his speech a month before his death, his mother noted he retained his personality, humour, and smile until the end.