Over half of risky drinkers use ‘no and low’ alcohol drinks as direct substitutes
- Almost half of young adults (49 per cent) in the UK now choose 'no and low' alcohol products to moderate their drinking, a significant increase from 28 per cent in 2018.
- The uptake of alcohol-free drinks among risky drinkers, who exceed 14 units per week, has more than tripled since 2018, with 59 per cent using them as a direct substitute for regular-strength alcohol.
- Overall, 44 per cent of UK adults are opting for 'no and low' alcohol drinks to moderate their consumption, up from 31 per cent in 2018, with motivations including health benefits and wider product availability.
- Drinkaware highlights the potential of 'no and low' drinks to reduce alcohol harm, noting that swapping them for regular alcoholic beverages is an easy way to cut down.
- The government is set to launch a public consultation on whether to increase the threshold for a product to be branded as alcohol-free from 0.05 per cent to 0.5 per cent.