Man shot during Manchester synagogue attack says he was ‘millimetres’ from death

Yoni Finlay is believed to have been hit by a police bullet
Yoni Finlay is believed to have been hit by a police bullet (Facebook)
  • Yoni Finlay, a survivor of the October terrorist attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in Manchester, described his survival as a "miracle" and stated his faith is now stronger.
  • Finlay was reportedly hit by a police bullet while attempting to barricade doors to prevent attacker Jihad Al-Shamie from entering the synagogue.
  • The attack on 2 October involved Al-Shamie driving into the synagogue gates, killing Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby with a knife, and wearing a fake suicide belt before being shot dead by armed police.
  • Finlay recounted the intense moment police engaged the attacker, who initially got back up after being shot, leading to Finlay being struck by a bullet during the subsequent gunfire.
  • A 31-year-old man was arrested on 27 November on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, marking the seventh arrest in connection with the attack.
