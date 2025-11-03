Israel rocked as top lawyer resigns, goes missing, and thrown in jail over leaked video
- Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, Israel's former top military lawyer, was arrested and detained on suspicion of fraud, breach of trust, and obstruction of justice following her abrupt resignation.
- Her arrest is linked to her admission of approving the leak of a surveillance video that allegedly depicts severe abuse of a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman military prison.
- The video reportedly shows Israeli soldiers assaulting a Palestinian prisoner with a knife, causing life-threatening injuries, with the detainee later released to Gaza.
- After her resignation, Tomer-Yerushalmi briefly disappeared, leaving a cryptic note, and was later found on a Tel Aviv beach, sparking further public controversy and accusations.
- The incident, which also involved the arrest of former chief military prosecutor Col. Matan Solomesh, has highlighted deep political polarisation in Israel and shifted public focus from the abuse allegations to the video leak itself.