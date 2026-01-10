Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Yemen’s main separatist group now denies it is disbanding

Reuters Menna Alaa El-Din
Supporters of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a coalition of separatist groups seeking to restore the state of South Yemen, hold South Yemen flags during a rally, in Aden, Yemen, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. (AP Photo)
Supporters of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a coalition of separatist groups seeking to restore the state of South Yemen, hold South Yemen flags during a rally, in Aden, Yemen, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. (AP Photo) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) has denied reports of its disbandment, stating an earlier announcement on Saudi media was made "under coercion and pressure".
  • The denial follows an announcement by an STC member on Saudi state media that the UAE-backed separatist group had decided to dissolve itself.
  • This contradiction highlights a significant split within the STC, which had seized parts of southern Yemen, escalating tensions with Saudi Arabia.
  • STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi reportedly fled Yemen, with the Saudi-led coalition accusing the UAE of facilitating his escape.
  • The STC has called for mass protests in southern cities, while Saudi-backed authorities in Aden have banned demonstrations citing security concerns.

