Yemen sends major threat to Israel over presence in Somaliland

Somaliland row: Houthis warn Israel over alleged presence
  • Houthi leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be treated as a "military target" by their forces.
  • The warning followed Israel's formal recognition of Somaliland, marking the first time any country has extended such recognition to the self-declared republic.
  • Somaliland has operated as a de facto state for over three decades since breaking away from Somalia in the early 1990s, maintaining its own institutions.
  • The Houthis view Israel's decision as an act of aggression against Somalia and Yemen, posing a significant threat to the security of the Red Sea region.
  • Analysts suggest Israel's recognition could provide strategic access to the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea shipping lanes, while Somalia and other international bodies condemned the move.
