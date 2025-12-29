Yemen sends major threat to Israel over presence in Somaliland
- Houthi leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be treated as a "military target" by their forces.
- The warning followed Israel's formal recognition of Somaliland, marking the first time any country has extended such recognition to the self-declared republic.
- Somaliland has operated as a de facto state for over three decades since breaking away from Somalia in the early 1990s, maintaining its own institutions.
- The Houthis view Israel's decision as an act of aggression against Somalia and Yemen, posing a significant threat to the security of the Red Sea region.
- Analysts suggest Israel's recognition could provide strategic access to the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea shipping lanes, while Somalia and other international bodies condemned the move.