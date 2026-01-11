Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Colombian singer among six killed in plane crash just hours before concert

Video shows singer Yeison Jimenez and friend on plane before deadly crash
  • Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez and five other people died in a private aircraft crash in central-eastern Colombia on Saturday.
  • The plane, registered as N325FA, crashed in the Paipa and Duitama area of Boyacá shortly after take-off, becoming engulfed in flames.
  • The victims were identified as Jiménez, pilot Captain Hernando Torres,and passengers Juan Manuel Rodríguez, Óscar Marín, Jefferson Osorio and Weisman Mora.
  • Jiménez, a prominent música popular artist, was known for revitalizing the genre and was en route to a concert when the accident occurred.
  • Authorities, including the Civil Aviation Authority and Transportation minister Maria Fernanda Rojas, have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in