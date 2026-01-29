Great Ormond Street surgeon harmed 94 children with botched operations
- A Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) review concluded that 94 patients suffered harm due to orthopaedic surgeon Yaser Jabbar.
- Mr Jabbar, who treated hundreds of children from 2017 to 2022, caused severe harm to 36 patients.
- The review also identified 39 patients who experienced moderate harm and 19 who suffered mild harm under his care.
- Conversely, 642 patients treated by Mr Jabbar were found not to have suffered attributable harm.
- Mr Jabbar is understood to be living abroad and no longer possesses a licence to practise medicine in the UK.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks