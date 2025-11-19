Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian spy ship on edge of UK waters ‘pointing lasers at planes’

  • Defence Secretary John Healey reported that the Russian spy ship Yantar was operating on the edge of UK waters north of Scotland.
  • Healey stated that the Yantar had directed lasers at pilots of surveillance aircraft monitoring its activities.
  • The Defence Secretary issued a direct warning to Russia, asserting that the UK is aware of its actions and prepared if the Yantar moves south.
  • Healey called for the UK to embrace a 'new era of hard power' in response to a more dangerous and unpredictable global environment.
  • He highlighted various global threats, including the Israel-Iran war, Chinese espionage, and Russian aggression in Ukraine, as reasons for this increased defence posture.
