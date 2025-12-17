Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chinese president Xi Jinping showed ‘strong support’ for Jimmy Lai conviction

Trump says he spoke to Xi Jinping about Jimmy Lai's release: 'I feel so badly'
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping has endorsed the conviction of British media tycoon Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong.
  • President Xi conveyed his support during a meeting with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee in Beijing.
  • Lai, the 78-year-old pro-democracy campaigner and founder of Apple Daily, was found guilty of colluding with foreign forces under Hong Kong's national security law and awaits sentencing.
  • The endorsement precedes a scheduled visit to Beijing by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is under pressure to advocate for Lai's release.
  • The conviction has drawn strong criticism from Western governments and rights groups, leading to the British government summoning China's ambassador and US president Donald Trump expressing sorrow.
