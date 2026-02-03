Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paris offices of Elon Musk’s X raided by cybercrime authorities

Elon Musk’s X restricts Grok photo editing amid concerns about sexualised images
  • French prosecutors are conducting a search at the Paris offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X.
  • The search is part of a preliminary investigation, opened in January 2023, into alleged offences including the spread of child pornography, sexually explicit deepfakes, and denial of crimes against humanity.
  • The probe also covers alleged complicity in detaining and spreading such content, and manipulation of an automated data processing system as part of an organised group.
  • Prosecutors have requested voluntary interviews with Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino, X's former CEO, for 20 April, with X employees also summoned as witnesses.
  • The investigation began after a French lawmaker reported biased algorithms on X and was expanded following allegations that X's AI chatbot Grok denied the Holocaust and spread deepfakes.
