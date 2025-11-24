Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Diehard MAGA-supporting X accounts revealed as actually being from foreign countries

Related: Elon Musk claims work will be 'optional' with the rise of AI and robots
  • X's new "About This Account" feature has revealed that many popular MAGA and right-wing influencer accounts are based in the US.
  • Accounts pushing U.S. political content were found to have originated in countries including India, Russia, Nigeria, and Eastern Europe.
  • The discovery prompted speculation that foreign actors might be profiting from sowing political division in the U.S.
  • Questions arose regarding the accuracy of the origin data due to VPN usage, which X's product development head stated the company intends to resolve.
  • The feature was temporarily unavailable after its launch but has since been restored, with previous foreign influence operations on social media also highlighted.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in