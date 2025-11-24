Diehard MAGA-supporting X accounts revealed as actually being from foreign countries
- X's new "About This Account" feature has revealed that many popular MAGA and right-wing influencer accounts are based in the US.
- Accounts pushing U.S. political content were found to have originated in countries including India, Russia, Nigeria, and Eastern Europe.
- The discovery prompted speculation that foreign actors might be profiting from sowing political division in the U.S.
- Questions arose regarding the accuracy of the origin data due to VPN usage, which X's product development head stated the company intends to resolve.
- The feature was temporarily unavailable after its launch but has since been restored, with previous foreign influence operations on social media also highlighted.