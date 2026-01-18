Wyoming ranch size of Rhode Island sells for nearly $80 million
- Christopher Robinson, a local elected official, has purchased the 916,000-acre Pathfinder Ranches in Wyoming through his family company, The Ensign Group L.C.
- The deal for the sprawling property, which was listed last summer for $79.5 million, closed on January 14, although the final purchase price remains undisclosed.
- Pathfinder Ranches spans four counties and covers approximately 1% of Wyoming's total land mass, making it larger than Rhode Island and nearly the size of Delaware.
- Robinson, a Summit County Council member who already owns around one million acres, acquired Pathfinder four years after buying the neighbouring 86,000-acre Stone Ranch.
- He stated his intention to operate the combined land as a single, self-sustaining livestock range, viewing it as a long-term investment with conservation goals.