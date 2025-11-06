Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inside the ‘world’s biggest spider web’ – home to more than 100,000 creepy crawlies

An arachnid ‘megacity’ has been discovered
An arachnid ‘megacity’ has been discovered (I. Urak et al., (Subterranean Biology 2025))
  • Researchers have discovered what could be the world's largest known spider web, a 100-square-metre 'megacity' in a cave on the Albania-Greece border.
  • The massive web is home to over 100,000 spiders, comprising 69,000 domestic house spiders and 42,000 sheet weaver spiders.
  • This discovery is significant as both species are typically solitary, making it the first documented cooperative web woven by multiple individuals of different, normally non-social spider species.
  • The spiders have adapted to the cave's harsh, lightless environment, sustained by a unique food chain where microbes feed midges, which then become prey for the arachnids.
  • DNA analysis revealed that the cave spiders are genetically distinct from their surface relatives, indicating adaptation to their unique habitat, with scientists suggesting lack of light may aid their coexistence.
