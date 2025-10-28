Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Popular airline crowned the ‘best in Europe’ for 13th time

Lufthansa has been named Europe's Leading Airline
Lufthansa has been named Europe's Leading Airline (Getty Images)
  • Lufthansa has been crowned Europe's Leading Airline for the second consecutive year at the World Travel Awards held in Sardinia, Italy.
  • This marks the German airline's 13th win for the title since the awards began in 1993, including a six-year winning streak between 2011 and 2016.
  • Lufthansa also secured additional accolades for best economy class airline and best airline brand.
  • Other notable winners included Zurich as Europe's Leading Airport and Portugal as the most popular destination in Europe.
  • The World Travel Awards are determined by votes from industry professionals, media, and travel consumers worldwide.
