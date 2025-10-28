Popular airline crowned the ‘best in Europe’ for 13th time
- Lufthansa has been crowned Europe's Leading Airline for the second consecutive year at the World Travel Awards held in Sardinia, Italy.
- This marks the German airline's 13th win for the title since the awards began in 1993, including a six-year winning streak between 2011 and 2016.
- Lufthansa also secured additional accolades for best economy class airline and best airline brand.
- Other notable winners included Zurich as Europe's Leading Airport and Portugal as the most popular destination in Europe.
- The World Travel Awards are determined by votes from industry professionals, media, and travel consumers worldwide.