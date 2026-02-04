Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The women who died of cancer but help thousands every day

  • Jessica Brady, who died at 27 after her cancer symptoms were repeatedly dismissed, inspired "Jess's Rule," now being implemented in England to ensure GPs escalate unresolved cases after three consultations.
  • Danielle Leslie, who died at 40, co-founded the charity Future Dreams, which partnered with ITV's Lorraine for the "Change and Check" campaign, leading to early breast cancer diagnoses for over 100 women.
  • Nina Lopes, who died at 42, used her online platform to raise awareness about cancer symptoms, advocate for young women and those of Black heritage, and campaign for a lower breast screening age in the UK.
  • These women's legacies are particularly relevant as new figures reveal a 16 per cent increase in cancer among women under 50 since 2000, with no similar rise in men.
  • Their stories underscore the critical need for early diagnosis, patient advocacy, and improved awareness to combat the rising incidence of cancer in younger women.
